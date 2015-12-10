FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 73

nosferatu24ru:
You can't do without them.

So what are they predicting? I won't tell anyone...

I haven't laughed like that in a long time.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137001

Our GURU is still quite sane, it could be worse.

 
_new-rena:

personally, I'll pass. the terminal is silent - there is nothing at all ))))

all the missiles have arrived and all the freight has been shipped... with signals - nothing at the moment

I'll move over, make way for Puppet

Bicus, thanks for the valuable idea (yesterday). My pleasure! ))))

What's there to pass on?

Demo! First day of trading!

IRIP:

What's there to pass on?

Demo! First day of trading!

OK. Well my machine is silent and I'll rest))))
stranger:

finally )))) everyone will be making money ))))

I knew and believed that someone was going to put a cap in the air. HE !!! it's not us!!!! )))

 

real, first day of trading

started small xD

 
Sorry to bother you, but we have to buy Euro, Pound, Audi, sell the quid a bit, but it is too quiet, we need heroes now.
stranger:
I'm sorry to bother you, but here's the deal, we need to buy the euro, the pound, the AUD, sell the quid a bit, but it's all quiet, heroes are urgently needed

see how well people are doing. there's a lot to see.

the main thing is that the eu is either in sell or in buy - it could go down for a day or two....

The bidding's just getting started.

 
_new-rena:

see how well people are doing. there's a lot to see.

the main thing is that in euR, whether in sell or in buy - it's the same for a day or two....

the market's just getting started.

i don't see a lot of trading going on here)
 
I see no one else wants to sell usdcad?
 
Nah, I used to like Shaman better, the price was going down and he was tearing up his shirt and going for the gun, but now he's out, he's sold out, ugh. People have melted down.
