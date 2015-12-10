FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 73
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You can't do without them.
So what are they predicting? I won't tell anyone...
I haven't laughed like that in a long time.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137001
Our GURU is still quite sane, it could be worse.
personally, I'll pass. the terminal is silent - there is nothing at all ))))
all the missiles have arrived and all the freight has been shipped... with signals - nothing at the moment
I'll move over, make way for Puppet
Bicus, thanks for the valuable idea (yesterday). My pleasure! ))))
What's there to pass on?
Demo! First day of trading!
What's there to pass on?
Demo! First day of trading!
So what are they predicting? I won't tell anyone...
I haven't laughed like that in a long time.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137001
Our GURU is still quite sane, it could be worse.
finally )))) everyone will be making money ))))
I knew and believed that someone was going to put a cap in the air. HE !!! it's not us!!!! )))
real, first day of trading
started small xD
I'm sorry to bother you, but here's the deal, we need to buy the euro, the pound, the AUD, sell the quid a bit, but it's all quiet, heroes are urgently needed
see how well people are doing. there's a lot to see.
the main thing is that the eu is either in sell or in buy - it could go down for a day or two....
The bidding's just getting started.
see how well people are doing. there's a lot to see.
the main thing is that in euR, whether in sell or in buy - it's the same for a day or two....
the market's just getting started.