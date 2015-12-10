FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 150
it's a good thing the doll gave right away:
but the sexy one likes to do it that way:
here's a prime example - long sold and no dough
so what's the problem?
It's already done there.
And there's nothing for you there, 9640 at the most, if you manage to stop, you'll make a profit, but you won't sell there, because if you get there in a week, you'll forget about it).
Here, put the sellimits on the same chif at 9620 and 9635 and forget it, stops above 9680, pips 6.
And on the kiwi, you're looking at the wrong place.
8450
How about here?
And here?
And here I do not see a uya, grows while, and fantasy you open a minute and catch fleas there))
You go on, bazaar something, or tomorrow and bye again until the weekend))))
where are you on weekdays? sleeping? (if that's the direction, i already sold on friday - i'm testing with my stops - so far, phew phew)
I trade on weekdays oddly enough))) yes, on the yen I lied to you, that's what I can tell you:
I trade on weekdays oddly enough))) yes, on the yen I lied to you, that's what I can tell you:
I'm interested in the future scenario for the yen
So you don't know, I'm sick, I can't see the future...
On yen correction started at 110.50 at least. (small fluctuations made me nervous)
Well, I don't see that it has started yet, and if it does, I will catch 109.90 and 108.35.
You are so secretive, Shama, your lines are a blurring of eyes, you use the same support-resistance levels, you may show them to people, anyway you should have balls to buy or to sell, a couple of people have them))) And in general, Idler is the only sober-minded one, Mif sometimes likes to dream, like me)
Well, I don't see that it has started yet, and if it does, I will catch 109.90 and 108.35.