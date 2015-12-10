FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 790
http://www.tb.by/
Exchange rates23.12.2014
Thought it was a fake) poking fun probably for publicity and no quid and euro sales.
You go to the bank, they say they made a mistake )))) I personally suspect that
There must be a commission... A big one, a very big one! ) It's Christmas on the 25th )
The official rate is: http://www.nbrb.by/
And there's a 30% fee. )
yep, that's right. the rails are just an idea for a U-turn, and to apply it, you need to understand first - when and why, and maybe it's not about rails at all, but about something similar...))
so it turns out that if you go head-to-head, it's 50-50.... Well, Ilya's probability of correct entries is more than 0.5, but it's not 1 yet.
He wrote yesterday, the post was scrubbed. The correct name for the pattern is 'boys colluding' :-)
It won't work alone, like any other pattern. It's just that the others are not formalized yet, it's a quantitative collection of information.
Yeah. I'm working on it too. Pound's a bit of a mess.... It's back on the market.
Ilya didn't say anything about highs and loys in that post?
Continuing little by little, but leaving something behind)
You go to the bank, they say they made a mistake )))) I personally suspect such a thing
http://www.tb.by/private/nal/
Epic especially that different branches in the same (!) city have different rates.
(Take a look at the Cash and Settlement Centre No. 4 at 65 Pobediteley Ave. in Gomel). Pobediteley, 65, Gomel and others)
I wonder if it is a normal practice in Belarus or not?
