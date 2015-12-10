FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 790

http://www.tb.by/

Exchange rates

23.12.2014
Currency Buy Sell
USD/BYR 13760 11148
RUB/BYR 230 230
EUR/BYR 16850 13668


Thought it was a fake) poking fun probably for publicity and no quid and euro sales.

Oh, yeah, there's a +30% commission on the sale. It's a miracle.)
You go to the bank, they will say they made a mistake )))) I personally suspect that
_new-rena:
You go to the bank, they say they made a mistake )))) I personally suspect that
well, this is also possible.
 
21april:
There must be a commission... A big one, a very big one! ) It's Christmas on the 25th )

The official rate is: http://www.nbrb.by/

And there's a 30% fee. )

_new-rena:

yep, that's right. the rails are just an idea for a U-turn, and to apply it, you need to understand first - when and why, and maybe it's not about rails at all, but about something similar...))

so it turns out that if you go head-to-head, it's 50-50.... Well, Ilya's probability of correct entries is more than 0.5, but it's not 1 yet.

He wrote yesterday, the post was scrubbed. The correct name for the pattern is 'boys colluding' :-)

It won't work alone, like any other pattern. It's just that the others are not formalized yet, it's a quantitative collection of information.

Silent:

He wrote yesterday, the post was scrubbed. The correct name for the pattern is 'boys collusion' :-)

It (the pattern) will not work alone, just like any other pattern. It's just that the others are not formalised yet, it's a quantitative collection of information.

Yeah. I'm working on it too. Pound's a bit of a mess.... It's back on the market.

Ilya didn't say anything about highs and loys in that post?

 

Continuing little by little, but leaving something behind)

 
_new-rena:
You go to the bank, they say they made a mistake )))) I personally suspect such a thing

http://www.tb.by/private/nal/

Epic especially that different branches in the same (!) city have different rates.

(Take a look at the Cash and Settlement Centre No. 4 at 65 Pobediteley Ave. in Gomel). Pobediteley, 65, Gomel and others)

I wonder if it is a normal practice in Belarus or not?

lactone:

http://www.tb.by/private/nal/

Epic especially that different branches in the same (!) city have different rates.

(Take a look at the Cash and Settlement Centre No. 4 at 65 Pobediteley Ave. in Gomel). Pobediteley, 65, Gomel and others)

I wonder if this is a normal practice in Belarus or not?

Yes, it is normal. Soon banks will have shops as well. we already have almost every shop here with money on loan))))
