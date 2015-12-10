FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 219
from the old ts is left - the whole move down is taken with sells. (And I didn't write it for you - why would you do that? - you'll get kicked out of the house!)
Eurofunt.... )))
To increase profits
But seriously, we can't understand it unless the Master himself explains it to us.
Sensei, you can't understand, you don't need to measure up to anyone, just trade.
Shaman, how is there salo in Voronezh?)
And what am I doing - I suggested a new scenario, put a pendulum!(on the 30th I will close the duds - so as not to interfere with the test), and every 50 pips you see loys with highs. (it was a low on the m5 - ok, forget it).
Eurofunt.... )))
So I don't trade crosses at all, and then I looked at a screenshot on the forum - it was about time to salt it).
Also a case of chance ))))
