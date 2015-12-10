FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 219

New comment
 
Ishim:
from the old ts is left - the whole move down is taken with sells. (And I didn't write it for you - why would you do that? - you'll get kicked out of the house!)
Shaman, how is the lard in Voronezh?))
 

Eurofunt.... )))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

To increase profits

But seriously, we can't understand it unless the Master himself explains it to us.

hey! where have you been?

... (you wrote it, you're going to read it)))))

or there's a puppet being fed without you...

 
stranger:
Sensei, you can't understand, you don't need to measure up to anyone, just trade.
And what am I doing - I suggested a new scenario, put a pendulum! I put a pendent! (On the 30th I'll close the duds so they don't interfere with the test), and every 50 pips you see loops with highs. (it was a low on the m5 - ok, forget it).
 
stranger:
Shaman, how is there salo in Voronezh?)
I don't know, I've never been there, there is probably lard - and where there is none!
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
And what am I doing - I suggested a new scenario, put a pendulum!(on the 30th I will close the duds - so as not to interfere with the test), and every 50 pips you see loys with highs. (it was a low on the m5 - ok, forget it).
no ah, better on the night of 29 to 30.... )))
 
Sdimm:

Eurofunt.... )))

So I don't trade crosses at all, but here I looked at a screenshot on the forum - it was just about time to salt it)
 
stranger:
So I don't trade crosses at all, and then I looked at a screenshot on the forum - it was about time to salt it).
Also a matter of chance ))))
 
Sdimm:
Also a case of chance ))))
and then there was this case..... (you're distilling moonshine - it's cheaper to get into a trance)
 
_new-rena:

Hey! Where you been?

... (you wrote it, you're gonna read it)))))

because there's a doll feeding without you...

you can't get enough of demo screens (((
1...212213214215216217218219220221222223224225226...871
New comment