FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 464
A long time I've been thinking about this post....
The point of the figure is that when the price goes HOW on the ruler - the dummy rests, but he gets off the black for missing time and catching up on lost profits ))))
The structure does not break down in doing so. The question is whether the purpose of the big money changes. I.e. does it amount to a gap, for example. ((if in fact) when the market maker flips in his favour).
They always leave breadcrumbs behind. It's noticeable and can be used. I use it ))))
no flip felt here yet. the usual takeout of both. the target is the same
It's not supposed to feel like one. As usual. The crowd should start doubting that the trend is still falling when the process is already in full swing in reverse.
200 and a few pips from 3.10. The money's lying around. They are just lying there, not working.
Has anyone used the Gold Signal Advisor or is it rubbish(((
About yourself?
About the doll ;-) I'm more modest.
