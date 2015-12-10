FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 464

New comment
 
_new-rena:

A long time I've been thinking about this post....

The point of the figure is that when the price goes HOW on the ruler - the dummy rests, but he gets off the black for missing time and catching up on lost profits ))))

The structure does not break down in doing so. The question is whether the purpose of the big money changes. I.e. does it amount to a gap, for example. ((if in fact) when the market maker flips in his favour).


 
Silent:

The structure does not break down in the process. The question is whether the purpose of the big money changes. I.e., does it amount to a gap, for example. ((if in fact) when the market maker flips in its favour)


They always leave breadcrumbs behind. It's noticeable and can be used. I use it ))))
[Deleted]  
Silent:

The structure does not break down in the process. The question is whether the purpose of the big money changes. I.e., does it amount to a gap, for example. ((if in fact) when the market maker flips in its favour)

here the flip is not felt yet. the usual takeout of both. the goal is the same
 
artikul:
They always leave breadcrumbs behind. It's noticeable and can be used. I use it ))))
Well, :-) they do.
Черепахи - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Черепахи - MQL4 форум
 
_new-rena:
no flip felt here yet. the usual takeout of both. the target is the same

It's not supposed to feel like one. As usual. The crowd should start doubting that the trend is still falling when the process is already in full swing in reverse.

200 and a few pips from 3.10. The money's lying around. They are just lying there, not working.

[Deleted]  
Silent:

It's not supposed to feel like one. As usual. The crowd should start doubting that the trend is still going down when the process is already in full swing backwards.

200 and a few pips since 3.10. The money's lying there. Just lying there, not working.

About yourself?
 

Has anyone used the Gold Signal Advisor or is it rubbish(((

GOLD SIGNALS | Первая торгово-сигнальная система на базе уникальных шахматных алгоритмов
GOLD SIGNALS | Первая торгово-сигнальная система на базе уникальных шахматных алгоритмов
  • ru.gold-signals.com
1. Шахматы – это невероятное количество тактических комбинаций в противостоянии черных и белых фигур на доске. Но оно не бесконечно, и было занесено в компьютер уже более десятилетия назад. 2. Так же как и в шахматах - на финансовых рынках при одинаковых условиях - возможных комбинаций поведения активов достаточно много, но благодаря...
 
_new-rena:
About yourself?
About the doll ;-) I'm more modest.
[Deleted]  
Silent:
About the doll ;-) I'm more modest.
Duck, if the doll carried the sellers and buyers out of the 200 farts area yesterday - where the price will run in the future, I think it's pretty clear... Even the boundaries are known.
 
Evgen-ya1:

Has anyone used the Gold Signal Advisor or is it rubbish(((

Just messing around with EAs ... can you recommend one?
1...457458459460461462463464465466467468469470471...871
New comment