FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 271
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now the news, what if the euro goes up?
It's bullshit, it'll give the teacher two more danglers, that's all.
Now the news, what if the euro goes up?
above 26 I'll close.
The pound is going well against the audi to the baseline:
More precisely a weak audi pushes the pound, but the pound itself is almost nothing..... eh, good news on the pound!
I'd rather have the yen cut on insta.
So they're trending upwards)
Quinto, do you have a branch? I mean, what's your basis for trading?
better to cut the yen on insta.
above 26 I will close
there's a possibility of selling from two lines
Open to one and close to the other (fuck you)
there are possible sales from two lines