FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 271

New comment
 
Spekul:
Now the news, what if the euro goes up?
Bollocks, that'll give the teacher two more danglers, that's all.
 
stranger:
It's bullshit, it'll give the teacher two more danglers, that's all.
I know, it's a thing of the past
 
Spekul:
Now the news, what if the euro goes up?
I'll close above 26.
 
Ishim:
above 26 I'll close.
I'd rather have a cut on insta.
 

The pound is going well against the audi to the baseline:

More precisely a weak audi pushes the pound, but the pound itself is almost nothing..... eh, good news on the pound!

 
kwinto:
I'd rather have the yen cut on insta.

So they're trending upwards)

Quinto, do you have a branch? I mean, what's your basis for trading?

 
kwinto:
better to cut the yen on insta.
one open the other close the other (fuck you)
 
Ishim:
above 26 I will close

there's a possibility of selling from two lines


 
Ishim:
Open to one and close to the other (fuck you)
Fuck them all, as the professor advised, they are jealous)))
 
Spekul:

there are possible sales from two lines


she won't go there - don't bother ))))
1...264265266267268269270271272273274275276277278...871
New comment