FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 483

New comment
 
zoritch:

something like that...

Bitch, I got it in the boo there as well, transferred early yesterday.
 
Fisht_1:
I think it's clear- price has reached a historical extremum........ why is it out of the market?

when there are no levels on the left, the next resistance is 89.88

 
stranger:

Definitely!)))

Why did you buy gold?)

I drew it for you... all came out fine... :-))) by SL with a ponce boo knocked out...

no more purchases... 700 bucks...

 
Ishim:
What does it have to do with the Grail (I see you don't understand it at all!) the breakout (a short stop on the breakdown of the high is a well known system). Have you read it? - I wrote about the theory of the process?

I strive for a perfect knowledge of the market, what does a breakdown of a high have to do with it ))))

 
zoritch:

I drew it for you... it worked out fine... :-))) by SL with a ponce boo kicked in...

no more purchases... 700 bakeweights stuck...

And from 1215 what a sell would have been)

Silver held.

 
artikul:

I strive for perfect market knowledge, what does this have to do with breaking through the highs ))))

yes indeed, i'm going the wrong way ((((. Good luck!
 
_new-rena:

That's almost everywhere. Look at the months.

decide on the trend, then we can continue

I can't make a stop in zero because the spread does not work )))

I understand-I did not know about it because I do not need it.
 
stranger:

He doesn't seem to care.

You're the one who sees the catch in everything, aren't you being paranoid?))

Call it persecution mania ))))
 
Ishim:

when there are no levels on the left, the next resistance is 89.88

Spb)))
 

the euro has the first normal resistance of 1.17

big H4 correction 1970 - 50. (added one trendline)

1...476477478479480481482483484485486487488489490...871
New comment