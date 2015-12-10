FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 97

Bicus:

Probably the best trade of the last few months. The drawdown was only 6 pips.

and i got 9 ((((

but there's more, isn't there? see if ilya's got it all figured out....

 
Draghi says thanks! )
 
 
Speculator_:
Z Speculator, I really want to believe you...)
 
21april:
Z Speculator, I really want to believe you...)
Got a hang-up?
 
21april:
Draghi thank you! )

No, mate. Trend, masa foca. It's all trend.

And the news is just kicking it in the right direction.

Bicus:

God, it's beautiful! Everything's moving in the right direction, the trawler's humming. Moon, the bastard, got me off the refill first. But I'm a stubborn guy, jumped in again.

)))

Really. The first one to open, and the target is as far away as China....
 
Filled up on the Jew.
 
Bicus:
Dosed on the eu.

what's the point now - in loi...? oh, I'm stoned....

above the boo and should have done so....

