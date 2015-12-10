FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 97
Probably the best trade of the last few months. The drawdown was only 6 pips.
and i got 9 ((((
but there's more, isn't there? see if ilya's got it all figured out....
Z Speculator, I really want to believe you...)
Draghi thank you! )
No, mate. Trend, masa foca. It's all trend.
And the news is just kicking it in the right direction.
God, it's beautiful! Everything's moving in the right direction, the trawler's humming. Moon, the bastard, got me off the refill first. But I'm a stubborn guy, jumped in again.
)))
Dosed on the eu.
what's the point now - in loi...? oh, I'm stoned....
above the boo and should have done so....