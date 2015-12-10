FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 575
Unconditional here, without theory you won't get anything (((((these "rails" are an episode of something working - just a guessing game)
guess...
and I'm waiting for a profit on GBPCHF:
You see, if you want to wee-wee, whatever the theory, you have to do it anyway.
Well, this refutes the existence of an episode of "rails" - they will want to pee, but in theory, everything is provided for! (there's even an SL).
So the rails are heresy, Ilya brought it too, I read the first page of the book about PA, but I couldn't get any further)))))))))
refill! - total stop 140pp from the top, nothing in drawdown will be closed only on loss, + free to close on any signal starting with boo.
I got spirited, these kind of screens are very, very much
So the rails are heresy, Ilya brought it too, read the first page of the PA book and couldn't get any further)))))))))
why is it heresy that the episode (a set of candles - it's been so long since I've been to church....), theria should identify the pattern - and put those rails in it - and answer that it's a pattern or part of a pattern.