FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 793

[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

tick history from 70 if I understand correctly?

Nooo. it won't help. to work on rails you only need two ticks of any TF and the current real work of the cotier, which may not coincide with the history.

no, the history is only the session, but no more than 2000
 
_new-rena:

Forget about those rails, I showed you where to dig, take a shovel and go there)))
[Deleted]  
pako:
scalper to check, 1-3 pips
Rails and scalper are not the same thing. Rails are better to try from M30 and higher. On M1,5,15 you can only tune the algorithm, understand the errors, but nothing more.
 
Tue
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Forget about those rails, I showed you where to dig, get a shovel and go there)))
it's not easy. i'll get to it when i get the software up and running. probably tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.
 

Pound would, but I'm afraid to leave it for their Christmas, they're all mentally there already)

Eidler, ow, so did you just drop by to say hello?)

[Deleted]  
Since when do you have machetes?

I'll probably shut it down tonight, I'm not sure I want to keep it.

 
So it's impenetrable!!!

And beautiful)

I'll leave the buy on the yen and sell on the euro, they don't make the weather anymore, boo so boo.

[Deleted]  
iron-concrete?
[Deleted]  
I've got all the pairs on the rails except for the hen, but they're awake ))))
