But an unsuccessful entry with another system under resistance as it were............. I see how a historical heavy target could minimise the risk.
.......... If we can manage it before the news, I think we'll be OK.
Well, you woke up, I got in late on it too.
And around 7710 is not bad support.
Maybe just for the evening, gone for now.
Professor, impenetrable mash-ups don't last forever either and, generally speaking, there's no grail)
Unbreakable mash-ups were heresy, which however led to the discovery of energy clouds and wind )))) I'm studying them ))))
Here is the current energy cloud on the euR. The difference in potentials causes a wind to blow the price downwards. And until something similar is formed at the bottom, all talks about points, resistances and reversals will not be valid )))).
........... and, generally speaking, there is no grail)
Sell the purple one for three figures. The stop there is about 30, the tp is 280. Started to slide as I was writing.
Thank you, I did.
any theory can be - call it a hydrometeocenter - water and sun add )))))) Theory should give TA, and TA levels TA and SL, and testing equity)))) - that's it!
Thank you, I did.