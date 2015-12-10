FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 787
The field was chasing pips))))
ah, well, right then)))
I'm trying out Ilya's rails in between. it's very easy to automate. On the demo. let's see....
There's no one there, as Sensei says.)
What, Ilya too?
A couple is more fun apparently)))
And the profit from the rails - I'm really tired. I've been suffering for a week... so far it's 50/50
It's a nice play on the eu.
Now it would be so logical to reverse and collapse to parity ;-)
It's my fault again?)
and yet since the last whisker it's been creeping down about 14k contracts yyyyyyyyyyy .............
And us with them)
Beautifully played by the Jews, though.
or rebound?
If parity is reached, Europe will be drunk for a month )))) I do not believe it. The target at 1.21 has not been beaten yet.)
