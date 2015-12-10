FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 476

Ishim:
why do you need a demo balance?
I thought you were in the real world.
 
_new-rena:
Hey, I thought you were in the real world.
and real is )))), the eu demo - signaler - almost ready. (I'll be testing until I get my initial deposit in)
 
stranger:
Everything on the euro is the same old 2425, 2206.
2120 until December)))
 
tuma88:
2120 until December)))
1.2300 has become resistance and 1.2350 an unattainable target. ))
Ishim:
and real is )))), on the eu demo - signaler - almost ready. (I have a demo-signal - almost ready.)
If you want to get a signal from a demo, you need to have a few clients, and then you can tell them that the signals are from the real account.
 
_new-rena:
So push the signals from the demo, there will be a few clients anyway, then you can say that the signals are from the real world, and then it's on...
What am I, a clown? (Strange has given up on me ....) started catching 15 pips - closed the pound early - there are now 4 spades such things break through).
Ishim:
Am I a clown?

What's a clown got to do with it? There's more than half the signals from the demos.

after the first client, you'll be fine... from the real world.

 
Ishim:
Am I a clown?
 
stranger:

How long that bayou lives is another question)

40p can make you happy...


 
artikul:

Well get out of the euro and I'll leave it for next week, it's still trading )))) And there's a chasm below ))))

What is the right answer to the riddle about the stops ?

Thanks !
