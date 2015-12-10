FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 801

Myth63:

there's just a little ones left =)

Thank you ))))
[Deleted]  
Myth63:

oooh. 1 point to SL?

it looks like it was about 50 percent of the depo....

[Deleted]  
??? dumb? =)
[Deleted]  
Opening price 7166, moose 7165. See for yourself.

or did i tell your secret to the whole forum?

Probably boo in one fart.

[Deleted]  
=)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

when the price went down it was already too boring to move it=)

but from the malasek


[Deleted]  
oh, that's nice.

i recently buried the same system (a fortnight ago). although i managed to get a good return on it too, when the price went down...

[Deleted]  
my target was originally 5505 here fixed 80% and now it's all in bu to lower and we can go long
 
Well done, I think even the teacher would have come down, but he's not with us(
[Deleted]  
Potential drop target is 4980 till then I have 10 orders with remaining weight. (starting to bash)
 
You can rest for a fortnight)))) The pound has a lot more downside potential than the eu, I agree with you there.
