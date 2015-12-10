FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 23
it's a hot system. come on, let's see... why is it going up all of a sudden? you hang a bike on the market hai and that's it... it's the other way round... instead of salting there, you should be salting now...
Seriously, when are you going to stop bullshitting with your dashes?) I might as well just buy 0.01 lot without any stopping power, but what's the use?
The essence of trading is to make money, and whether your forecast is correct or not doesn't add much to your pocket. You say go up, you buy, but it goes to 21. И? If you have a good lot without a stop, you cannot wait half a year for good luck.
Who's the moon?
So where did you get the sale from then?
How about this? - no good, how about this? - we've already tried that, how about...? - No, it doesn't. )))). there are a lot of options - well, how can i tell you - a stream flows, a wash runs from bank to bank. (there's one curve, and it's straight.)
So get into trade, not fortune-telling.
I don't have to do anything - the trade goes by itself.
bought some: