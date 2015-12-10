FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 23

Speculator_:
Well, then where did you get the sale from? You drew the beginning of the sale - right, and at the bottom the baja started, so it's better to skip it when the trend is falling and repeat the salting at the top. Think about it.
 
_new-rena:
it's a hot system. come on, let's see... why is it going up all of a sudden? you hang a bike on the market hai and that's it... it's the other way round... instead of salting there, you should be salting now...
We'll see for another hour.
 
stranger:

Seriously, when are you going to stop bullshitting with your dashes?) I might as well just buy 0.01 lot without any stopping power, but what's the use?

The essence of trading is to make money, and whether your forecast is correct or not doesn't add much to your pocket. You say go up, you buy, but it goes to 21. И? If you have a good lot without a stop, you cannot wait half a year for good luck.

And if it's like this? - it won't work, and if it's like this? - tried it already, maybe...? - no it doesn't. )))). there are a lot of options - well, how can i tell you - a stream flows, a wash runs from bank to bank. (there's one curve and it's straight.)
 

Who's the moon?


 
_new-rena:
So where did you get the sale from then?
I was expecting wave five to continue, but it turns out to be wave (b or 2).
 
Ishim:
How about this? - no good, how about this? - we've already tried that, how about...? - No, it doesn't. )))). there are a lot of options - well, how can i tell you - a stream flows, a wash runs from bank to bank. (there's one curve, and it's straight.)
So make a trade, not a guessing game. I'm in a real bind here, buy a Kiwi, buy an Audi, buy a Euro... What's the point of buying when the dollar is making highs?
stranger:
So get into trade, not fortune-telling.
I don't need to do anything - the trade goes on its own.
 
Ishim:
I don't have to do anything - the trade goes by itself.
I figured that out, without the involvement of a brain....
 

bought some:


