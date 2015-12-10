FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 436
yeah... today's fun start with a sad end in sight
Except that yesterday IRIP was on time and on the pound theme.
Dollar down to 52.71 roubles early in the day, euro down to 64.74 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/62717
Ja, ja)))
where? WHERE? =)
strange ...
Weak entries I don't know what to do about them
It's only about the pound. I don't know about the rest.
even if it comes back, it will still go down.
Speaking of which, GBPJPY - that's not what it looks like...
third day of pushing and pulling...
Sensei, buy the euro - can't you see it's not going down!!! Yen helped...