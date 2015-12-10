FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 252
Reshetov, got any new grails?)
Cheese.
That's not what I asked. I asked what will happen to Russia and the world economy.
It's okay, Shaman explained it to you - speculation, up and down, and then one day what is called the "world economic system" will end in a flop, so don't ask questions, and go trade your profits with the owl for ammo and stew).
And patriotism, my son, is a disease, or do you think it's normal that at birth you were handed a cardboard box and enlisted as your serfs? All right, let's drop the subject, or else I'll be...
I did not ask about that. I asked what will happen to Russia and the global economy.
Shit! Why cheese? .... I'm working for the motherland. What's wrong with that? I say let's lift the country up. They say cheese!
Reshetov will probably confirm that you cannot make as much money with an advisor as you can with your hands. So it is excluded and nothing will happen.
Better watch as the resistance is whipped in the next hour and the villagers are sent to the land of the eternal hunt...
If my hands weren't naughty and my greed didn't get in the way, then sure. But I'd plug it in and let it work, the sun's still high.