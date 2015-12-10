FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 470

stranger:
To stabilise the exchange rate, we need to stop the growth of the dollar) Simply scaring will not work, and if you scare hard by demanding repayment of debts, then there will be no exchange rate)
Well, that's my point, the border - lock it up and run away from all markets, then yes, it will stop and there will be only his ruble and for himself))))
gip:
The technology is simple - work with reserves. When we see that the reserves have gone down, we see when a one-off step is needed to organise and replenish the reserves. Then we support it again. And so on, in rare steps. Speculators get rid of them easily, one-time interventions disrupt stops and they replenish reserves.
The main speculators are not the ones who earn 100 bucks each, but those who need money for foreign economic activity and they basically drop the image of their own money by buying quid.
 
_new-rena:
So it should fuck all international treaties) The world's yopechestvo will howl again))))
stranger:
So it is necessary to fuck all the international treaties) The world yopeconomy will howl again))))
the answer is simple - you need to develop your banks, not frighten them. the rouble will go there and there again, as long as there is no direct payment in the suitcases abroad.
_new-rena:
The main speculators are not those who make 100 bucks, but those who need money for foreign economic activity.

If there were only small ones, it would be very easy to keep the exchange rate.

Generally speaking, these claims that exchange rates are market-based and the central bank cannot control them are utter nonsense. Within certain limits, the rates are easy to control. The issuance, reserve requirements, in general there are a lot of means to manipulate the market. It is just that there are certain agreements in Western economies. But we are not governed by these agreements.

gip:

If there were only small ones, it would be very easy to keep the exchange rate.

It's just that our greed is worse (in terms of bank spreads) and that's what's going on. you can compare and everything will become clear. and on the other hand, the dollar is still there - who will stabilize it?
 
gip:

If there were only small ones, it would be very easy to hold the course at all.

This is not nonsense, it's a fact - they cannot influence the exchange rate, just slow it down a bit, nothing more.

stranger:
It's not bullshit, it's a fact - they can't affect the exchange rate, just slow it down a bit, nothing more.
Then why do you think that after the rates change the exchange rate jumps by five percent and the annual trends change? I also studied Western economic theories at that time, but the reality is very different from the books. Remember after what the current trend has started? The economy is in decline and the euro is growing. Only when they were told in clear text that they are going to ease it, only then these market markets suddenly realized that there is a trend.
 
gip:
So the time has come)) however... We need to explain to two nations why the exchange rate is "flying", so they set up a ZARNYZA ))))
 
gip:
So I am telling you about the reality. And the fact that the interest rates are jumping around is bullshit, the trend is changing very rarely, maybe once or twice and coincided.
