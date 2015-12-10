FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 470
To stabilise the exchange rate, we need to stop the growth of the dollar) Simply scaring will not work, and if you scare hard by demanding repayment of debts, then there will be no exchange rate)
The technology is simple - work with reserves. When we see that the reserves have gone down, we see when a one-off step is needed to organise and replenish the reserves. Then we support it again. And so on, in rare steps. Speculators get rid of them easily, one-time interventions disrupt stops and they replenish reserves.
That's what I mean, lock up the border and flee from all markets, then, yes, he will stop and will only have his own ruble for himself))))
So it is necessary to fuck all the international treaties) The world yopeconomy will howl again))))
The main speculators are not those who make 100 bucks, but those who need money for foreign economic activity.
If there were only small ones, it would be very easy to keep the exchange rate.
Generally speaking, these claims that exchange rates are market-based and the central bank cannot control them are utter nonsense. Within certain limits, the rates are easy to control. The issuance, reserve requirements, in general there are a lot of means to manipulate the market. It is just that there are certain agreements in Western economies. But we are not governed by these agreements.
This is not nonsense, it's a fact - they cannot influence the exchange rate, just slow it down a bit, nothing more.
Then why do you think the exchange rate jumps by five per cent after a rate change and annual trends change? I also studied Western economic theories in my time, but the reality is very different from the books. Remember after what the current trend started?
