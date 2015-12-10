FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 756
Not a rip off, but a "planned repair".
http://sevastopolnews.info/2014/12/lenta/sobytiya/069236598/
And it's not just in Sevastopol. In Yevpatoria, there's been no power since 11pm last night
and no power at all... If it wasn't for the 220 battery inverter and the experience of living under Ukraine =)
I highly doubt, or rather don't doubt, that Grands doesn't reflect the real picture on option trading, much less its nuances, binary options I don't know what it is at all, a scam kitchens think, and I think I am unlikely to be wrong)))
yeah, maybe.
Enough of you discussing trends, goals and directions. New Year is coming - get your avatars painted to match the New Year's Eve. For example, like me :)
Barabashkin, let's see, what do you think about the pound and the euro?)))
Specifically, state the name of the instrument, please. And on what period (timeframe)?
GBPUSD, EURUSD
I am interested in the pair development for the next month or six months, the timeframe is a conventional one that is used to represent price movement.
GBPUSD, EURUSD
Honestly - no opinion. Personally, I do not see any direction. Huge chatter on GBPUSD (up and down)
I see.
I remember when I think, in 10-th year, Khrust made an indicator of option levels, reflecting changing of OI and volumes at these levels in real time, I think there was a 10 min update, and since then nobody was able to do something like that, it is not convenient to look it all in a text format, eh, I wish there were some beautiful coloured stripes on a chart)))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/247519
It isnot normal (rational) speculators who are playing against the rouble, but rather ideologically charged members of the financial class: from the rank-and-file bank traders to some bank owners. Now, instead of fixing profits at current levels and settling down, they are raising the stakes in the game, hoping that they can "break" the state, which would not dare destroy a significant part of the financial sector and would be forced to surrender: start selling currency from the reserves, beg the US to lift sanctions, hit Putin with a scarf, etc. Even if oil stabilizes, a fountain of pure gold fills Red Square, and diamonds fall from the sky, these financial jihadists will still believe that "the ruble must die". These are no longer speculators, but Maidanites, who are now on the currency market, collectively, trying to achieve what they failed to do on Bolotnaya. By the way, from this point of view our situation is not unique. The Turks and Brazilians also had their rabid creative-financial classes. There is an important emphasis on the word "WAS" in the last sentence.
When I write about the "Maidanites", I am deadly serious. For example, the Moscow Exchange futures market, i.e. the place where the dollar-ruble futures contracts are traded, is run by this bloke:Roman Sulzhik, who was personally on the Maidan in Kiev and met personally with Senator McCain, of which he is very proud.