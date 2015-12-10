FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 132
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Renochka !!!! What do you got?
I hear about it all the time from the Forum, but I don't really see the possibility. I keep hearing about it all the time in the Forum, but I don't see how it is possible. No one knows the future and it is better to close early and take profits before the transients so as not to fall into the "God-given-given-given" rule, and open orders after the market fluctuations when the order direction is defined as precisely as possible using all tools the trader has at his disposal.
No, why - it works... if that's what the strategy is based on... the other thing is that it's a completely different perception of events...
not that it's wrong... I've been told that more than once...
1.25 should not be broken through. After an almost close approach, there should be a drop of at least 50 pips and in the very near term a low update. IMHO
I am generally inclined to believe that the Eurochka is gradually being prepared for a start. Maybe it's a fantasy too.
But 1,2350 and below - it's already shy to sell. And it is necessary to buy))).
Here's a good example of what you wrote earlier:
The long-perioders lie on the horizon, a 1200-1600pp swing.
has anyone sold the Eurochka ? or is it not the time ?
I personally stick to the concept of early shooting for the moon
I personally hold on to the concept of the moon
How about a translation? Please!
Zorich, how do you translate it? ........... I get "early shooting at the moon".
You're such a wanker... :-))) English you need to learn... :-))) ( google translator - that's power... :-))) better go to the oxford dictionary...
Conceptually - I wouldn't go shopping just yet anyway...
You're such a wanker... :-))) English you need to learn... :-))) ( google translator - that's power... :-)) better go to the oxford dictionary...
Conceptually - I wouldn't get into shopping yet anyway...
What do you need forex for, go work as a translator