FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 142

New comment
 
IRIP:

They can do that.

and how many times have we been told not to work for them

come on... the e.U.N. bill - announced - the e.U.N. bill is for solid traders )))))))))))))

depletion for the last 3 months ))))) (EUR)

 

I marked with an arrow where the wave was broken - sell on everything! (who will sell - I'll tell you later where)))0 even though I know now))))))

 
Ishim:

I marked with an arrow where the wave was broken - sell on everything! (who will sell - I'll tell you later where)))0 even though I know now))))))

Oh man =( And I sold ... what to do now? Close and buy?
 
Spekul:
I think because of the falling oil we will not see a strong up trend

On EUR/USD

My guess is that somewhere around 1.2610 there will be a reversal and the price will fall back to 1.2400.

 
IRIP:
Oh shit =( And I sold... what do I do now? close and buy?
why buy? it's going down!
 
Speculator_:

On EUR/USD

My guess is that somewhere around 1.2610 there will be a reversal and the price will fall back to 1.2400.

is this your second nickname or your namesake?
 
Ishim:
Is that your second nickname? Or your namesake?
I don't have a second nickname and never have.
 
Reno!

Can the Eurochka be salted or is it too early ? Will it go above 1.2500 ? or was 1.2490 the ceiling. ?

Thank you !
 
pako:
Thank you !
 
Ishim:

it's just getting started ))


Hi there !
1.2500 is your resistance.
The maximum I expect is 1.2515.

And even now I started to salt, as the passing of 1.2500 is doubtful.

Figure!

Thank you !

1...135136137138139140141142143144145146147148149...871
New comment