They can do that.
and how many times have we been told not to work for them
come on... the e.U.N. bill - announced - the e.U.N. bill is for solid traders )))))))))))))
depletion for the last 3 months ))))) (EUR)
I marked with an arrow where the wave was broken - sell on everything! (who will sell - I'll tell you later where)))0 even though I know now))))))
I think because of the falling oil we will not see a strong up trend
On EUR/USD
My guess is that somewhere around 1.2610 there will be a reversal and the price will fall back to 1.2400.
Oh shit =( And I sold... what do I do now? close and buy?
Is that your second nickname? Or your namesake?
Can the Eurochka be salted or is it too early ? Will it go above 1.2500 ? or was 1.2490 the ceiling. ?
Thank you !
it's just getting started ))
Hi there !
1.2500 is your resistance.
The maximum I expect is 1.2515.
And even now I started to salt, as the passing of 1.2500 is doubtful.
Figure!
Thank you !