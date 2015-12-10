FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 671
They want to sell euros at the drop of a hat)))
I've been bracing myself for a long time not to get into your argument about the euro )))) Forgive me ))))
well, you want to salt....
so you didn't close)) why didn't you get into the lock????
your owner's quotes are down - the site is inaccessible... see the charts... (just now). i was looking at the ruble there. ala ulu...
it's hot)))
I'm sort of auto-trading, sorry ))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2531#comment_1237542
I cried :-)))
You should weep there)).
And Sensei is not quite right, he's not thinking about earning money, but about stopping people from getting his hands on him))))
You have to weep there.)
And Sensei is not quite right, he's not thinking about making money, he's trying to stop people from getting his hands on him)))