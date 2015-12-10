FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 493
I'm just not familiar with ninja, I only know the name.... i'm not so sure about the volumes on forex (you mean forex or stock market), one of my friends does it and earns money on forex, manually,..... i can help you implement it programmatically in mt5.... you never know where you will find and where you will lose :-) you can formulate it, maybe in your personal ....
There are futures and their volumes are OK).
It makes no sense to write it on mql, there are no real volumes in mt.
"Iak" is who?
Do I know?)))
I reckon Article will wake up on Monday with the Euro at 2250 somewhere)
You're trying to link movements of different orders and nature. There is inflation and it's rising, but the official rate is something in the 10% range. And deflation of course no one will allow it. But I don't understand the link between inflation and a twofold fall in the rouble exchange rate. Banks are raising the interest on deposits because they should have done so long ago. We have capital outflow and we need the funds. And anyway, deposits are a small amount of money in the banking sector.
I'm not trying anything, let's speak for ourselves.... I say what I see, imho of course, but I'm used to trusting what I see.... Ruble collapses, rates rise.... rates continue to rise.... the ruble will be falling over the next 3-5 years...
First one bank raised rates, in the summer, then five in the autumn, then 25...... and Sber has already raised them... the sberbank ads are all over the box.
You are trying to link movements of different orders and of different nature. There is inflation and it is rising, but the official rate is something in the range of 10%. And deflation of course no one will allow it. But I do not understand the link between inflation and a twofold fall in the rouble exchange rate. Banks are raising the interest on deposits because they should have done so long ago. We have capital outflow and we need the funds. Anyway, deposits are a small volume of money in banking sector.
To keep money of population in rubles. It is not a small amount in fact, only pension money in deposits is in the hundreds of thousands by the crudest estimates.
Actually IvanIvanov is right, I read about this foundation in who knows what year, it is part of the financial security package.
And then there are the payroll cards.
And yes, it is futures that my acquaintance trades, or rather uses futures quotes and volumes as an indicator for forex trading, mt seems to have plans for futures and funds, so you can look into it in advance
Like this.
I'm not trying anything, let's speak for ourselves.... I say what I see, imho of course, but I'm used to trusting what I see.... Ruble collapses, rates rise.... rates continue to rise.... the ruble will be falling over the next 3-5 years...
First one bank raised rates, in the summer, then five in the autumn, then 25...... and Sber has already raised them... the bailout ads are all over the TV.
Let's not make those predictions. First of all, capital outflows are rapid. It won't last 3-5 years. There will be an outflow, a bottom, some kind of inflow from ties with Asia and other countries. And there is still the possibility to end this war and restore trade with Europe, then there will be a stable inflow again.
The rates, yes, are a problem. But it's the opposite policy of the bank to preserve the significance of the ruble in the ruble space. And besides, the rates were high long before the fall in the exchange rate. And everyone criticised everyone for that. But the exchange rate did not fall.
Like this
I almost didn't understand anything of what was said.... Just a question... will banks raise interest rates for depositors without the certainty... that they will still be left with a markup for the term of the contract.... and the profit is only possible, in today's realities, if the ruble falls against the dollar.
Were they high? Now it's even higher.... look on the net, see how deposits have changed over the past five or seven years and compare it with the dollar rate. otherwise we're talking about nothing at all.... it would be hard to reconstruct history, banks don't like it... but you can if you want to.