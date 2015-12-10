FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 633
Lacton, I'm not a far away person, so I don't understand this cartoon. Can you briefly explain wherethe money is that could be taken? Thank you. (chuckles)
The answer is simple - everywhere. The answer is simple - everywhere.
The answer is simple - everywhere. What is it for - elementary!
money everywhere is far from everyone's money... tumblers - the discretisation seems cooler than ticks, but you can't take the money...
Entering on higherframes is not better either - just more time to think about your own insignificance...
arbitrage - there's nowhere for mere mortals to catch...
conclusion - there's something averaging... the possibility of giving the entrant not to fall immediately and at least on b.u. to replay repeatedly...
Zorich about the first - I agree, this is the more frequent mistake in essence, leading to the result on my post above.
As for the second line - the presence of TF is an indicator of price behaviour history, there is nothing else interesting about it
On the third line - sure
On the fourth - the averaging is some chance to either correct the error or to lose
and again, having secured all the risks we come to 50/50....
are we playing roulette for years... ?...
averaging:
yes. Betting brings that ratio closer to parity.
I am of the opinion that until you understand the physical meaning of forex there is no point in trading with real money.
averaging:
remove the bottom red one and you're done.
the rules say three entrances.
and done...