In short, we sort of scolded metatrader, and at the same time, we confirmed that we are nowhere without it.............. it happens to my wife.
 
gnawingmarket:
Lacton, I'm not a far away person, so I don't understand this cartoon. Can you briefly explain wherethe money is that could be taken? Thank you. (chuckles)
The answer is simple - everywhere. What it's for is elementary!
Ishim:
I repeat - the market is initially a lock consisting of a buyer and a seller. randomness is needed here like air, to get a ratio of both 50/50. such a ratio increases spread, turnover and turnover.
 
Ishim:
money everywhere is far from everyone's money... tumblers - the discretisation seems cooler than ticks, but you can't take the money...

Entering on higherframes is not better either - just more time to think about your own insignificance...

arbitrage - there's nowhere for mere mortals to catch...

conclusion - there's something averaging... the possibility of giving the entrant not to fall immediately and at least on b.u. to replay repeatedly...

zoritch:

Zorich about the first - I agree, this is the more frequent mistake in essence, leading to the result on my post above.

As for the second line - the presence of TF is an indicator of price behaviour history, there is nothing else interesting about it

On the third line - sure

On the fourth - the averaging is some chance to either correct the error or to lose

 
_new-rena:

and again, having secured all the risks we come to 50/50....

are we playing roulette for years... ?...

 

averaging:


zoritch:

yes. Betting brings that ratio closer to parity.

I am of the opinion that until you understand the physical meaning of forex there is no point in trading with real money.

Ilij:

averaging:

remove the bottom sloping red and you're done. sell the top and don't sweat it.
 
_new-rena:
remove the bottom red one and you're done.

the rules say three entrances.

and done...

