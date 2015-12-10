FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 80

New comment
 
iIDLERr:
Shit, my secret silver account at 8.40 is getting greasy. Not this time...
Yeah, I was looking at it today, 8.44 for the life of me.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

What kind of beer

Give everybody money as if I were drawing it at home. My brother-in-law comes to me and gives me a loan he can't pay... There's a loss here, too.

Today it's everybody's loss!

now listen to the news in five minutes, get your thoughts on the article.
 
IRIP:
Why are you angry? I've already given you three profitable strategies... You should at least listen to one of them =(

What do you know...?

You're trading at a loss and giving away profitable strategies to others.

 
Yep... some bad news today.
 
Speculator_:

What do you mean...?

You're trading at a loss and giving away profitable strategies to others.

Why at a loss?

We're demotees! We're demotees! How can there be losses on a demo account?

 
stranger:

Old man, you gave me a link to a pony.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page82#comment_1159138

[Deleted]  
Bicus:
Yep...some bad news today.
nothing....
 
Bicus:

Why at a loss?

We're debtors! We're demotees! How can you lose on a demo account?

Moral ones are the hardest!
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
Moral ones are the hardest!
articles are written here for a fee..... you saw the link, Strange showed it to you. so, make the money....
 
stranger:
Yeah, I looked it up today, 8.44, for Christ's sake.
No one trades in those themes. I've got a computer at the cottage. I don't want to touch it. That's the way it is...
1...737475767778798081828384858687...871
New comment