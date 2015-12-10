FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 608

New comment
 
stranger:
And this is a smear, hang it in the toilet)))
how does 2007 help us now? (you should have taken loans back then - I did - cars )))))))
 
stranger:
It was a Friday that week and there were over 50s.
So earlier - short on the pound ))))))) (who has naughty hands....)
 
Ishim:
How does 2007 help us now? (you should have taken loans back then - I did - cars )))))))

That's the way only woodpeckers take out loans, they also bring money to the bank, I had no doubts about you))))

Soon you'll be taking out a loan for a packet of cigarettes if you have something to pawn. Please give me a loan of 0.5 t rubles

To buy a pack of St. George's

 
stranger:
Only woodpeckers take out loans that way, they also bring money to the bank, I had no doubts about you)))
you think for nothing... I see you live and work in your own world, in your own village.
 
stranger:

That's the way only woodpeckers take out loans, they also bring money to the bank, I had no doubts about you))))

Soon you'll be taking out a loan for a packet of cigarettes if you have something to pawn. I'm asking for a loan of 0.5 t rubles...

To buy a pack of St. George's.

Listen! You've got an answer for everything! Are you a soothsayer or a prognosticator? (or do you have a cannabis plot?)
 
Ishim:
you think for nothing... It all paid off (and then the interest paid off the credit), I see you live and work in your own world, in your own village.

Yeah, I see operators here every day, they have taken loans in bucks-euros, now they are operating))))

Their volumes are going up and their CIs have fallen below the plinth

 
stranger:
Yeah, I see operators here every day, they have taken loans in quid and euros, now they operate))))
so it's you (((( (i took rubles and some - i urgently needed to upgrade my car - for every trip - +++ )
 
Ishim:
so it is from you (((( (I took roubles and some - I urgently needed to upgrade my car - for every business trip - +++ )
you got a ruble and upgraded, now you'll work for free, not to mention your pension))))
 
stranger:
you got your ruble renewed, now you'll work for free, not to mention your pension))))
those loans in 2009 were repaid )))) I'm telling you - in rubles! As for today - prices have not risen much - at least not noticeably. (but there are already people with pitchforks on the road - be careful there).
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yeah, I see operators here every day, they took credits in bucks-euros, now they operate))))

And the euro is still correcting))))

so fomki or nonki, what kind of news is this?

1...601602603604605606607608609610611612613614615...871
New comment