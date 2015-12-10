FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 809
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
All I know is that the Eur will go up soon, soon - in a month, a month and a half. I don't know where and by how much, we will see).
I'm tired of waiting and I'm going on with the buying and selling volumes, like this (funny, but for a point - wow):
I got tired of waiting and went on to develop the theme with volumes, well sort of like this (rjakka, but for a point - wow):
Why are the inputs so sloppy like the Teacher's?)
and the I/O is counted by the software, silly))))
What a fool, our Sensei's a genius, actually.
A normal pips player is a poet's dream, which I'm pursuing and for the entire depot))))
you charge a quid and in an hour or two or three you're good)))
Pound .525 to bounce, then .48, but we'll have to see how it goes.
You show up and Zorich disappears, you two aren't getting together.)
maybe we're alone))