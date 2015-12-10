FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 809

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
All I know is that the Eur will go up soon, soon - in a month, a month and a half. I don't know where and by how much, we will see).

I'm tired of waiting and I'm going on with the buying and selling volumes, like this (funny, but for a point - wow):


 
_new-rena:

I got tired of waiting and went on to develop the theme with volumes, well sort of like this (rjakka, but for a point - wow):


Why are the entrances as crooked as the Teacher's?))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Why are the inputs so sloppy like the Teacher's?)
and the inputs/outputs are counted by the software, silly)))
 
_new-rena:
and the I/O is counted by the software, silly))))
Why stupid, our Sensei is a genius.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
What a fool, our Sensei's a genius, actually.

A normal pips player is a poet's dream, which I'm pursuing and for the entire depot))))

you charge a quid and in an hour or two or three you're good)))

 
A pound of .525 to bounce, then .48, but we'll have to see how we break even here.
[Deleted]  
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/257194 hehe how's that?
проба пера=)
проба пера=)
  • 2014.12.24
  • Роман
  • www.mql5.com
Итак, как и ожидалось ВВП штатов оказалось выше прогноза. на этой новости мы совершили движение но не сильно . недельные коридоры устояли. и пары пытаются вернутся в открытие недели что...
 
iIDLERr:
Pound .525 to bounce, then .48, but we'll have to see how it goes.
You show up and Zorich disappears, you two don't get together.)
 
stranger:
You show up and Zorich disappears, you two aren't getting together.)
maybe we're alone?)
 
iIDLERr:
maybe we're alone))
Nah)
1...802803804805806807808809810811812813814815816...871
New comment