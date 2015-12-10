FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 589
Flat accumulated 2350-24 I think from 26 (if it gets there) it won't go to a break!
Oh, it's starting to sink in)))) Why so slow, Master?)))
all right! if it rises above the flat then... but for now .... (there were two breaks - and that's as part of the hike to 27)
So to our old debate about levels. Are they working or not?
This is a breakdown, it works where I enter (unless there is a force majeure), but yes! More often at levels! Yes it's actually like a pattern with trendlines.
But they are constantly changing, levels and it is hard to follow them, I`ll add another week on euro, it is the most difficult, by the way, and then only pound and audi.
Here the bastards also put a stick on the stops)
But they change all the time and it is hard to follow them, I will post euro for one more week, it is the hardest, by the way, and then only pound and audi.
Let's go ahead and post it before the new year - we'll watch! and I'll rest.
Ilya, you could have kept the pound, I've been talking about 58 for three days.)
I'm sick of it, only an hour and a half a day on the eura)