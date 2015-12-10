FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 589

Ishim:
Flat accumulated 2350-24 I think from 26 (if it gets there) it won't go to a break!
Oh, it's getting there)))) Why so slow, Master?)))
 
That's right! if it gets above the flat then... but for now .... (there were two breaks - and that's as part of the hike to 27)
 
So to our old debate about levels. Are they working or not?

 
Ilya, you could have held on to the pound, it's the third day I've been talking about 58.)
 
it's a breakout, it works where i enter (unless force majeure of course) but yes! more often at levels! Yes it's actually like a pattern with trendlines.
 
But they are constantly changing, levels and it is hard to follow them, I`ll add another week on euro, it is the most difficult, by the way, and then only pound and audi.

Here the bastards also put a stick on the stops)

 
Let's do it till the new year - let's watch it and I will have a rest.
 
I'm fucked up, it's only an hour and a half a day on the eura)
 
You've been talking, but my depo's growing...
 
i would have been kicked out of work (((( (5-15 min. nothing to guess there)
