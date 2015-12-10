FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 673

New comment
[Deleted]  
R0MAN:

How is such a wild opening possible? Are there any survivors?


what does the ballot say?
 
R0MAN:

How is such a wild opening possible? Are there any survivors?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6836#comment_204500
 
_new-rena:

Sberbank no longer shows what it sells for, but what it buys for. It's going to end up like this.

no, look - it showed))))

tomorrow
USD 58.35 +2.80 61.15
EUR 72.66 +3.49 76.15

It's okay tomorrow 61 ))) It'll get better slowly ))))

[Deleted]  
Ishim:

tomorrow
USD 58.35 +2.80 61.15
EUR 72.66 +3.49 76.15

It's OK tomorrow 61 ))) it'll get better slowly ))))

it is time, it is expensive: 67/81

http://www.sberbank.ru/udmurtia/ru/quotes/currencies/

«Сбербанк России» - Курсы иностранных валют
  • www.sberbank.ru
, при покупке или продаже валюты с использованием карты списание средств со счета карты проводится по курсу, действующему на момент фактического списания, и может отличаться от курса на момент совершения операции.
 

You see, Rena, HE said - did it, mighty Sensei.

No way, the ruble's on the move again)))

 
stranger:

You see, Rena, HE said - did it, mighty Sensei.

No way, the ruble's on the move again)))

clowning around)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

You see, Rena, HE said - did it, mighty Sensei.

No way, the ruble's on the move again)))

how much is it now?
 
_new-rena:
how much now?

etc.)

 
_new-rena:
what does the ballot say?

More likely no than yes... :-) Check it out - it's all about the subject...

 
Silent:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6836#comment_204500
Thank you. Reading.
1...666667668669670671672673674675676677678679680...871
New comment