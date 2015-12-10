FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 673
How is such a wild opening possible? Are there any survivors?
Sberbank no longer shows what it sells for, but what it buys for. It's going to end up like this.
no, look - it showed))))
tomorrow
USD 58.35 +2.80 61.15
EUR 72.66 +3.49 76.15
It's okay tomorrow 61 ))) It'll get better slowly ))))
it is time, it is expensive: 67/81
http://www.sberbank.ru/udmurtia/ru/quotes/currencies/
You see, Rena, HE said - did it, mighty Sensei.
No way, the ruble's on the move again)))
how much now?
etc.)
what does the ballot say?
More likely no than yes... :-) Check it out - it's all about the subject...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6836#comment_204500