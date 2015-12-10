FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 398
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So should I sell at 20 pips with lot 1 necessarily or was it better to hold yesterday's sale? Hello, madam, I'm wondering why.)
No stop-loss )))) I'm scared)))
So I'm asking, he's not talking. As Teacher says, there are always enough woodpeckers) I'm talking about me.)
I'm 10ppt.
The dollar has hit an all-time high of 54.5 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/62538
both pleasant and not - at the same time
If I had left the rubles, I would have received a coin.
converted into quid - not a patriot.
Which is heavier on the scales - I do not understand
Where are the finance ministers, banks and others? Why should my skull hurt about it?
There is no stop-loss)))) I'm afraid ))))
So I'm asking, he's not talking. As Teacher says, there are always enough woodpeckers) I'm talking about me.)
Sl 10pp
both pleasant and not - at the same time
If I had left the rubles, I would have received the coins.
converted into quid - not a patriot.
What is heavier on the scales - I do not understand.
Where are the finance ministers, banks and others? Why should I have a pain in the neck about it?
Well, that's OK ))))) real time ))))
Ask gnawingmarket: he'll give you a recipe for a cranial massage.
I've found a way out, but others are sure to tell me the recipe soon, and certainly not me.
the prognosis is approaching 55.
what's next?
So I'm asking, he's not talking. As Teacher says, there are always enough woodpeckers) I'm talking about me.)
Sl 10pp
90? :-)
Cosmos - then it's open!!!!!!!
Beats up on everything. Screenshots - don't really think it's appropriate... though... :-)