FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 115
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
With pens, everything with pens. And on a millimetre, sometimes with a pencil.
Well done! Tsereteli got nervous.................
And turkeys are pampering.
When how-..........-coalgraphics is a chore.
Then where did he go? He got posts and he's gone! What did he write just for the posts, just to write one more time on behalf of a weighty heavy rating.
Are you going to answer the question?
Well, that's it, the dollar is dead, we have to sell long term :-)))
But... none of them cancelled it!http://apecon.ru/Prognoz-kursa-dollara-i-evro/Prognoz-kursa-dollara-i-evro-na-oktyabr-noyabr-i-dekabr-2014-goda.html
:-)
That's it, the dollar is dead, we have to sell long term :-)))
Here - summer - is to the question of the song.
It has already been made clear that LCHI 2014 among others is not welcome here, so here's a breakdown - the question is why not?
In the LCHI contest - the returns are less than entering a lot up a pair...
http://clip2net.com/s/jeN9Yc
Figure - explains it all and from where and to where...
Next - COSMOS.
Well done! Tsereteli got nervous.................
When what's-..........-coal-graphics-is-a-routine.
No. You don't understand.
No zig zag will mark you extremes the way you see them. Accordingly, no indicator will build an "equiangular chart" so that it works for you.
Secondly, I am not a programmer, I write only as a last resort, when it is really necessary.
Here - summer - is to the question of the song.
It has already been made clear that LCHI 2014 among others is not welcome here, so here's a breakdown - the question is why not?
In the LCHI contest - the returns are less than entering a lot up a pair...
http://clip2net.com/s/jeN9Yc
Figure - explains it all and from where and to where...
Next - COSMOS.
:-)
Enter stupidly up on Mondays by usdrur contract - everything - 550,000rub - plus yours - where are these people?
Reshetova Yu. - with his "hdeb with sausage" for using his RNN and "no mobile phone" for discussing the possibility of "transferring 100-200 quid to him for his article" - I have no respect.
No. You don't understand.
No zigzag will mark your extremes the way you see them. Accordingly, no indicator will build an "equiangular chart" to make it work for you.
Secondly, I am not a programmer, I write only as a last resort, when it is really necessary.
I didn't have it easy..... I'm telling you, my money's a drop in the bucket....