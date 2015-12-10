FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 779
flea fishing
tomorrow the news
all the debts are hanging in the selves
and NOVOLUNE...
Don't lend them money, learned from Mif)))
I like the idea of trial balloons.
guys agreed in the bathhouse on what price they would buy or sell
That's why KUKL is going the other way, collecting dough first some, then others (the harrier...)
that's why debts are being drawn, they will be taken away with 99% probability
More than one has already run out of depot waiting for debts))))
Yes, it's boring without the Master, no one is tearing at his chest and calling clowns (
Not one already ran out of depo waiting for debt))))
then another question...
and the eu will now pick up the debt at 2238 from the sell
and then the bayevsky at 2279.
or vice versa (never mind whose first ...)
And below 21 too))))
Look at the daily and above for once and tell me what you think)))
Please mark the bars that you usually mark.
Ilya, look how beautiful it is)))
See the blue sky above...?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page767
"Putin: there will be no dollar dictatorship in the Russian economy!"sputniknews.com/politics/20141114/1014725978.html- American Proshmans: "Get Putin!"
"Saudi-Arabia works hand-in-hand with US to destabilise Russia's economy"http://www.infowars.com/the-engineered-fall-of-the-russian-ruble/ andhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT085isnyB0
"Russian money crash ricochets on European banks"http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-12-16/russia-contagion-spreads-european-banks-french-socgen-austrian-raiffeisen-plummet
"A co-owner of a financial company has shot himself to death in Moscow, Interfax reported, citing a law enforcement source. The incident took place in a hotel room on Mokhovaya Street.http://top.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/54908ddf2ae59619d09fd01e?utm_source=newsmail&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=news_mail2