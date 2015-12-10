FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 141
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Buy a pound. A big one!
)))
Buy a pound. A big one!
)))
Buy a pound. A big one!
)))
and you're going to show us a deal.
maybe we'll buy...
...coming up for good:
Speculator_:
I'm assuming that's it.
So far it's going according to plan.
So far, everything's going according to plan.
Speculator_:
So far everything is going according to plan.
The trend is steadily going upwards.
The trend is steadily going up.
Absorption has plummeted on the pound ! blame the alps ! took it and changed the minimum lot from 0.01 to 0.1 - the peak was 230% )))))
Absorption has gone down on the pound ! blame the alps ! took it and changed the minimum lot from 0.01 to 0.1 - the peak was 230% )))))
They can do that.
and how many times has it been said not to work for them
I think we won't see a solid up trend because of falling oil
everything is just beginning )))