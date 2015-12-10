FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 701

New comment
 
stranger:
Zorich, stop drinking))))
I'm the same way)))
 
artikul:
I'm the same way ))))
You catch a flea, take a bite ))
 
Ishim:
Catch a flea - snack on it )))
Please don't point ))))
 
zoritch:
My eyelids were opened and I saw a wobbly bridge over the abyss of fire... :-)))

Moscow. December 17. INTERFAX.RU - Oil quotations shifted from decline to sharp growth in the course of trading on Wednesday, Bloomberg agency reports.


February futures for Brent crude at London's ICE Futures exchange jumped by $2.13 (3.55%) to $62.14 a barrel by 8:05 pm Moscow time. The increase reached 5.8% during trading.

Wait for optimism)))

 
artikul:
Please don't point ))))
moose-writers - sing a Nenets song.
 
Ishim:
Moose-writers - Nenets song - sing the Nenets song.
Show me the curve of the balance )))
 

and I walked between Scylla and Charybdis, moaning loudly and watering that abyss with tears... :-)))

 
zoritch:

and I walked between Scylla and Charybdis, moaning loudly and watering that abyss with tears... :-)))

it seems they already gave these quotes yesterday (clowns) - "tomorrow 61" i even copied them here )))) see what predictors the central bank is like ))))))))
 

The pigs wanted to finish off the dead currency... but the bite...

 

Yes, Sensei, there's only one door.

1...694695696697698699700701702703704705706707708...871
New comment