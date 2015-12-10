FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 511
A person just hits the minimum lot in relation to the depo and bluntly waits, laying out the stack with the balance line, while in the meantime the equity is at .....)
All this is as old as the world, we've seen the fate of several pams))))
And he enters when the heel of his left hind leg itches)
And that's how he likes to get clever)))))))
it may be a thousandfold, i don't know i haven't tried ((
I don't write about you, I write about you, you don't give a shit)))) I KNOW, I SEE))) You should be more modest, Tavariste)))
I always write about the market, about TA, I do not write about you, I do not care about you.
Well, if a man writes that he has an ace with a thousandfold profit, do we have to catch him in a lie? Well, this is hyperbole, I don't understand. I mean that I can show very good results without any stops. Maybe a thousandfold, I don't know, I haven't tried it )
"About the market" you write: you are all clowns and only I know what and how))))
I'm writing the truth.
So I know, O....))) That's why I'm asking, if you know everything so why do you have the bai at the top without any stops? ))))))))))))))) Did you know that was gonna happen?
Or are you just a clown?
I'm writing the truth
Ishim, two to ten deals is no reason to sum up and put an end to
What are you going to do if the price does take you around the bend?
..........
And Herchik's a practitioner.
Uh-huh. No open account, no monitoring, no trades.
.
He charges at least 10k quid a lecture, why the hell would he trade when the flow of suckers won't stop?