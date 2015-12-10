FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 178

New comment
 

Information for the Regulator:

AUDJPY:

sel-0.1 101.858;

sell limit-0.2 102.230;

sell limit-0.3 103.120;

take 96.100;

 
That's it, you can't load the deposit any more. Now watch and put in a donation to the church for a euro pound.
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
That's it, you can't load the deposit any more. Now watch and put in a donation to the church for the euro pound.
mm-hmm. looks like it'll be unleashed tomorrow or in an hour or so...
 
Didn't anyone have a stud at 1.2378?)
 
kwinto:
Didn't anyone have a spike at 1.2378?)
Show me a screenshot!
 

_new-rena:
торгуешь противотренд?

the Canadian bought

 

usa nature walks as it pleases))

 
Speculator_:
Show me a screenshot!
on ticks )))) but the trap is hooked on the buy
[Deleted]  
kwinto:
)))) but a pending buy order has been placed
I have agents in our branch)))) very nice! It looks like Ishim's forecast will become true very soon.
 
_new-rena:
it looks like Ishim's prognosis will soon come true.
??
1...171172173174175176177178179180181182183184185...871
New comment