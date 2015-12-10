FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 178
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Information for the Regulator:
AUDJPY:
sel-0.1 101.858;
sell limit-0.2 102.230;
sell limit-0.3 103.120;
take 96.100;
That's it, you can't load the deposit any more. Now watch and put in a donation to the church for the euro pound.
Didn't anyone have a spike at 1.2378?)
_new-rena:
торгуешь противотренд?
the Canadian bought
usa nature walks as it pleases))
Show me a screenshot!
)))) but a pending buy order has been placed
it looks like Ishim's prognosis will soon come true.