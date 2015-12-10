FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 305

_new-rena:

The main thing is that big fish will be traded (I just noticed that)... the rest is bullshit. of course, the level has to be calculated, but it will not be shown anywhere and they will not gather as much information as in the quote...

The level does not need to be counted, it must be seen and the price shows it, mathematics does not work here.
stranger:
Where is it?

i agree - some in ninja, some in oanda, some elsewhere... i don't want to expand my horizons endlessly

 
_new-rena:

where is it ?

I agree - some in ninja, some on oanda, some elsewhere... well, i don't want to expand my horizons endlessly

On the chart, open the month of the same pound and put the horizontals at 1.63 and 1.6310 and you will see.
stranger:
Yeah, that's what I'm saying.
 
stranger:
There's another one coming in little by little:


 

Hello all!!!

What are we buying, what are we selling, what's the latest?

 

So that's it for today, the goal has been achieved since the beginning of the week, tomorrow is a day off


 
Spekul:

Can you give me more detailed statistics?
 
IRIP:
Well, if I understand correctly, the account was credited on Monday with 366 p (all the stats from Monday)


 

If OPEC fails to cut production, oil prices could plunge to $70 per barrel, which would put pressure on commodity currencies," Lloyds Bank analysts said. This would put commodity currencies under pressure," Lloyds Bank analysts said.
"Oil could fall another $10 after OPEC's decision not to cut oil production quotas".

What are commodity currencies? =)

