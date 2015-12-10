FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 305
The main thing is that big fish will be traded (I just noticed that)... the rest is bullshit. of course, the level has to be calculated, but it will not be shown anywhere and they will not gather as much information as in the quote...
You don't have to count the level , you have to watch it, the price shows it, the maths doesn't work here.
Where is it?
where is it ?
I agree - some in ninja, some on oanda, some elsewhere... well, i don't want to expand my horizons endlessly
On the chart it is, open a month of the same pound and throw the horizontals at 1.63 and 1.6310 and you will see.
You don't have to count the level, you have to watch it, the price shows it, the maths doesn't work here.
There's another one coming in little by little:
Hello all!!!
What are we buying, what are we selling, what's the latest?
Well that's it for today, the goal has been achieved since the beginning of the week, tomorrow is a day off
Can you give me a more detailed, detailed statistic?
Well, if I understand correctly, the account was credited on Monday with 366 p (all the stats from Monday)
If OPEC fails to cut production, oil prices could plunge to $70 per barrel, which would put pressure on commodity currencies," Lloyds Bank analysts said. This would put commodity currencies under pressure," Lloyds Bank analysts said.
"Oil could fall another $10 after OPEC's decision not to cut oil production quotas".
What are commodity currencies? =)