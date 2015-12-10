FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 90
by the way, the wooden one is 45.27
and that's if it lasts...
I think I've clearly explained the reasoning behind the decision...
well, in case anyone didn't get it, one more thing:
I don't know, you can't push me into selling a harrier with a stick.)
Ilya, why were you chasing the pound all over the field yesterday?)
If I had seven eyes in my head...
who knew he'd be brought down like this
♪ and then it would get so high ♪
that all my bets were profitable.
You're the one who got screwed on the chif too...
What do you think of NZDJPY?
I will say that I don't even look at crosses. One account for currencies, the other for everything else, iron, commodities, securities.
What's the point of looking at something specific? The main entries appear on everything at the same time ... the quid and the quid ...
I see, then what's the pound today?
It's a demo. I do not trade it on the real account.
Yesterday Strange was making a loss, today you...
I see, so what's in the pound today?
Ilya, you want news every day. For the pound, I drew it especially for you. If the price does not break through the support, it goes to the resistance, and there you go, but I am not interested in more details.
I did my business quickly, I thought I'd be in for the afternoon.