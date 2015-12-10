FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 90

[Deleted]  
Ilij:

by the way, the wooden one is 45.27

and that's if it lasts...

and the bank has 45.7. Apparently they're out of luck... it was yesterday they went down from 45.7 to 45.25 - they made a mistake, the plans were issued, but they almost came to their senses in time ... and in the evening they invented the word volatility (they explained it this way, they're smart, they know everything!)))
 
Ilij:

I think I've clearly explained the reasoning behind the decision...

well, in case anyone didn't get it, one more thing:


I don't know, you can't push me into selling a harrier with a stick.)

Ilya, why were you chasing the pound all over the field yesterday?)

 
Ilij:

If I had seven eyes in my head...

who knew he'd be brought down like this

♪ and then it would get so high ♪

that all my bets were profitable.

You're the one who got screwed on the chif too...

So I did not run after the cheif, I met him, do you understand the difference?) And the moose in the kit is not a thing out of the ordinary, but it was packed. The point is that you don't need to catch up, mark a spot and wait.
 
Ilij:
What do you think of NZDJPY?

I will say that I don't even look at crosses. One account for currencies, the other for everything else, iron, commodities, securities.

What's the point of looking at something specific? The main entries appear on everything at the same time ... the quid and the quid ...

[Deleted]  
Ilij:
I see, then what's the pound today?
You don't need it that expensive. Sell it.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

I will say that I don't even look at crosses. One account for currencies, the other for everything else, iron, commodities, securities.

What's the point of looking at something specific there, the main inputs appear on everything at the same time ...the quid and the quid...

Strange, put this chiff in the pipe while you still have a chance. stop selling it already....
 
Ilij:
What do you think of NZDJPY?

It's a demo. I do not trade it on the real account.

[Deleted]  
IRIP:

It's a demo. I don't trade it on the real

It's already been suggested here - a flat...
[Deleted]  
Ilij:

Yesterday Strange was making a loss, today you...

what do you mean? growing? good buy....
 
Ilij:
I see, so what's in the pound today?

Ilya, you want news every day. For the pound, I drew it especially for you. If the price does not break through the support, it goes to the resistance, and there you go, but I am not interested in more details.

I did my business quickly, I thought I'd be in for the afternoon.

