It didn't work out? Well... it's mine...
Don't get upset - work!
I think that almost all the ruble buyers have been blown to hell... the ruble is back - at the beginning of yesterday - back to square one. if not - it will be back, and easily)))))
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2634429
They are training a quote. until the ruble finds its price, it will stay that way. so it is not good for trading.
I personally have not made a single order with it yet and don't intend to.
yesterday , the ruble was slaughtered here ....
Ah, what came before: How to suck information out of your finger(history) and mathematically calculate currency movements... ) But the industry...
Euro reached 81 roubles, dollar almost 65 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/64686
More
In general, I think the target for the euro is 100
dollar 75-78 rub.
Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the euR, I cried(((