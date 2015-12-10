FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 661

_new-rena:
It didn't work out? Well... it's mine...
don't get upset - work!
Ishim:
Don't get upset - work!
I'm not getting upset at all. I can't think of a better time to work. i.e. now it's not quite clear where the naughty price will go. at least the indices have been wiggling. i'm working on the doll's moves to keep it from hitting my depo))))
 
_new-rena:

I think that almost all the ruble buyers have been blown to hell... the ruble is back - at the beginning of yesterday - back to square one. if not - it will be back, and easily)))))

http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2634429

oh, how disgusting...

 
Ah, what came before: How to suck information out of your finger(history) and mathematically calculate currency movements... ) But the industry...
IRIP:

Oh how disgusting...

They are training a quote. until the ruble finds its price, it will stay that way. so it is not good for trading.

I personally have not made a single order with it yet and don't intend to.

yesterday , the ruble was slaughtered here ....

 
_new-rena:

They are training a quote. until the rouble finds its price, it will stay that way. so it is not good for trading.

i personally have not tried a single order with it yet.

I decided to sell usdrub at the close yesterday. I closed the profit today. Lucky. ))
21april:
Ah, what came before: How to suck information out of your finger(history) and mathematically calculate currency movements... ) But the industry...
And not only that. don't forget MM and RM. By the way, the bank did not put out a quote of 67, maximum 64. the result in the quote for the morning was 60. The result was pure puppet work. that's who's nasty, it's the puppet.
 

Euro reached 81 roubles, dollar almost 65 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/64686

In general, I think the target for the euro is 100

dollar 75-78 rub.

IRIP:

Euro reached 81 roubles, dollar almost 65 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/64686

In general, I think the target for the euro is 100

dollar 75-78 rub.

back to yesterday's price. oh my. i feel like heads are going to fly from high places................ or they're going to start looking for a dolly
 

Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the euR, I cried(((

