FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 302

New comment
 

that's what happened on the 10 november on the bx)))

so the target for the euro is its GEP))) for a start ...

Files:
2014-11-27_1646.png  49 kb
 
kwinto:

that's what happened on the 10 november on the bx)))

so the target for the euro is its GEP))) for a start ...

it did not happen and the euro gap was set up by the asia pacific yoptimists)
 
stranger:

Just why look for support at the top of the trading range?

Only the patriarchs are looking at this period...........by the way, the prospect You opened, and.......min 2000pp.

 
gnawingmarket:
Only the Patriarchs look at this period.
I.e. if the price on the months came to the edge of the range, resistance, then why watch it?))
 
stranger:
there was no such thing, and the euro gap was set up by the asia pacific yoptimists)
did i get that right?)
 
kwinto:
I got that right?)

What's there to understand, here's a graph, and in Ninza as well

 
stranger:

Ilya, you're a good guy, but you grab everything you see.)

On the first page of the ABC it says, "Don't fuss and don't piss")


The guy in general is not bad, but he's pissy and deaf...

like, let's go:


 
stranger:
I.e. if the price on the months came to the edge of the range, resistance, then why watch it?)))
You have to watch, but there are 30 trades in the morning....... what months.
 
gnawingmarket:
You have to watch, but there are 30 trades in the morning ....... what months.
So there's also intraday buying for fuck's sake)
 
So - looks like we're going to break the low... Or a dead flat for 5 months))
1...295296297298299300301302303304305306307308309...871
New comment