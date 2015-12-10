FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 423
The devil knows. ) I am curious myself. At first I thought it was a failure on a particular site, but it shows that way everywhere.
I traded these stocks once with a TS of one, maybe from a foretrader - there they come out somehow by time, by - week, maybe... values...
Maybe I did not find it in this one.
Oh, Langoust, you're a developer, innovator, etc. etc., aren't you?))
:-)
What's he offended about - I didn't mean it... I'm being nice.
P.S. he's pouting... :-)
The langoustines are a delicacy! (I haven't tasted it - I've heard of it).
I did not destroy it, see what is posted)))
the doll is a gambler, not for nothing))))
A lot, as they say, but I'm not a cannibal - I don't eat korefans.
Haven't investigated in detail yet.
//---
In general, it's not a glitch. Negative values are common. Just not sure how to interpret it yet. I'll have to find somewhere to read it. ))
My point is. Somewhere in the beginning of this thread I sent you a link to the Ninze archive, there are a lot of volumetric indices there. You can make one to show the volume on the futures chart in Ninza like this:
Only instead of price it would indicate the volume which was reached at this price and the parameter was adjustable, for example, "show volume not less than 100"?
They don't want to do it for themselves, they don't really need it, but it would be nice)
In general, this is not a failure. Negative values are common. Just not sure how to interpret it yet. I'll have to find somewhere to read it. ))