FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 99
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is the price changing so fast that the DC has no time to process it. During this time the connection is lost, the terminal weighs down. If you have an honest brokerage company you will win the client's favour!
vAuuu, super (Russian letters, Russian)!!! ++++
and what do you think, where's the stop?
Something's taking a long time with no second impulse. Should we shut the fuck down?
Something's taking a long time with no second impulse. Maybe to close the fuck up?
kitchen! inst, old, - constant internet breaks at brokers you have to trade.
I think so...
If the money is withdrawn without any problems.
So not a kitchen!
I think so...
If the money comes out without any problems.
Then it's not a kitchen!
Значит, значит ... , а может в доверие втираются - накопление ))))) (почитай рейтинг брокеров - мастерфорекса - есть щипитильные - всё до цента! - перечислять не буду сам найдёшь)
So that means ... or maybe they're just trying to build trust - hoarding )))))
You're a funny guy! Cool!
MasterForex is a pure-play kitchen!
it's not a stop, it's a tp - village!
I know it's the same thing - a stop in my mind. I meant in this case a take. still?
You're a funny guy! Nice!
MasterForex is a clean kitchen!