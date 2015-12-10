FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 99

New comment
 
Speculator_:
It is the price changing so fast that the DC has no time to process it. During this time the connection is lost, the terminal weighs down. If you have an honest brokerage company you will win the client's favour!
The kitchen! Inst, eld, - constant internet breakdowns at brokers should trade.
 
_new-rena:

vAuuu, super (Russian letters, Russian)!!! ++++

and what do you think, where's the stop?

it's not a stop, it's a village!
 
Bicus:
Something's taking a long time with no second impulse. Should we shut the fuck down?
No, don't close! Put the stop where I have a buy at 1.2437.
 
Bicus:
Something's taking a long time with no second impulse. Maybe to close the fuck up?
monitoring - too early - at 2350 I will fix it at once (21:30 - pullback - clowns - that's me about the talking heads)
 
Ishim:
kitchen! inst, old, - constant internet breaks at brokers you have to trade.

I think so...

If the money is withdrawn without any problems.

So not a kitchen!

 
Speculator_:

I think so...

If the money comes out without any problems.

Then it's not a kitchen!

Then it means ... Or maybe they trust you - to accumulate ))))). (Read the rating of brokers - masterforex - there are penny stocks! - I will not enumerate you will find it).
 
Ishim:
Значит, значит ... , а может в доверие втираются  - накопление )))))  (почитай рейтинг брокеров - мастерфорекса - есть щипитильные - всё до цента! - перечислять не буду сам найдёшь)
Ishim:
So that means ... or maybe they're just trying to build trust - hoarding )))))

You're a funny guy! Cool!

MasterForex is a pure-play kitchen!

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
it's not a stop, it's a tp - village!
yes i know that the take and the moose are the same thing - a stop in my understanding. i meant in this case the take. still?
 
_new-rena:
I know it's the same thing - a stop in my mind. I meant in this case a take. still?
and yet it's not the same - the TP is placed before the target and the SL behind.
 
Speculator_:

You're a funny guy! Nice!

MasterForex is a clean kitchen!

I'm telling you in Russian - they have an excellent rating of brokers ALL! with reviews with all the stuff. If you do not want to look - trade in offices with pamm services - they will not squeeze your 3 quid the image is more expensive)))))
1...9293949596979899100101102103104105106...871
New comment