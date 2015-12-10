FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 800
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is everyone fixed? )))
I don't know. I only looked at the total numbers, as the direction of all was initially the same - buy. the pairs in the list were sorted by profit. after some time they were grouped according to the principle as I described above.
...
Maybe the candlesticks are different because volatility is different, point value, spread and other things are also affected.
The volume is different, I think. That's why the weight is different in the movement.
No, Professor) Trolling? ))))
Is everyone fixed? )))
All fixed? )))
There's only a little bit left.)
What do you think of the yen? Because Mif was threatening 140 here.
repeatedly)))) and continue trading