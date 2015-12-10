FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 800

Is everyone fixed? )))
 
artikul:
No, Professor) Trolling? ))))
 
_new-rena:
I don't know. I only looked at the total numbers, as the direction of all was initially the same - buy. the pairs in the list were sorted by profit. after some time they were grouped according to the principle as I described above.
Here's what I don't know. Everything is parallel/perpendicular, but the direction in the end is different.
 
_new-rena:

...

Maybe the candlesticks are different because volatility is different, point value, spread and other things are also affected.

Volume is different, I think. That's why the weight is different in the movement.
Silent:
The volume is different, I think. That's why the weight is different in the movement.
That's certainly one of the reasons
 
stranger:
A little bit ))))
artikul:
))))) and keep trading
artikul:
There's only a little bit left.)

 
stranger:
What do you think of the yen? Because Mif was threatening 140 here.
Sash, no idea. three lots bought in a closed account, the password is in the village. will close itself on the 27th . I'll start watching from February.
 
_new-rena:
repeatedly)))) and continue trading
Thanks ))))
