FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 317
so what's wrong?
the trend is down, the level is clear.
It won't bounce back, we'll go higher.
or not?
which pair is that?
Yeah thought Rena scolded me, incognito...
on this one:
AUDJPY could try to buy from 100.350 to 101.500............ and in general it should be prepared to sell at the top of the wave......from 101.950 would be good.
interesting couple
interesting couple
How's the purchase of the chiff with the ""bottom?""))
Honestly, it's a bit off looking at this flea-bitten stuff of yours. I'm salting that chiff for the third week, one stop, one boo, again sales from 9680 average hanging and here from the bushes - I took it off the bottom))))
What can I say... This is the second time the forum has been accompanied by losses. I assume it's a psychological strain. Goodbye, everyone. See you in the new year.
