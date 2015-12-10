FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 257
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Changed my mind close the sale and buy!
why? (three-floor mate and conclusion: helper to the doll...)
the eurik - three days. for the future - learn to be patient and not give in or switch to clearer and less volatile pairs if you can't hold your nerve.
Changed my mind close the sale and buy!
.......... And in general, if EVRAUD could be charged higher, it would take two fingers to 31..................
And for nothing (
I would suggest, for example, an interesting case
to automate your trading strategy.
Do you have a trading strategy? A set of rules? - Can be automated (theoretically) =)
why? (three-floor mate and conclusion: helper doll...)
eurik - three days. for the future - learn to be patient and don't give in
he's probably drunk.
I had a dream the eurik was falling.
)))) and what about the deposit - I didn't see....
Take it above the TF, why are you bothering?
It 's not a problem to find a long-distance mover. The problem is that it may turn out to be against the grain.