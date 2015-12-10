FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 257

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

Changed my mind close the sale and buy!

why? (three-floor mate and conclusion: helper to the doll...)

the eurik - three days. for the future - learn to be patient and not give in or switch to clearer and less volatile pairs if you can't hold your nerve.

 
With audi couples as shaken up-maybe the kangaroo calved.............
 
Speculator_:

Changed my mind close the sale and buy!

And for nothing (
 
gnawingmarket:
.......... And in general, if EVRAUD could be charged higher, it would take two fingers to 31..................
You're reading my mind, that's exactly 31.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
And for nothing (
He's probably drunk.
 
IRIP:

I would suggest, for example, an interesting case

to automate your trading strategy.

Do you have a trading strategy? A set of rules? - Can be automated (theoretically) =)

No, the EA will not determine the levels.
 
_new-rena:

why? (three-floor mate and conclusion: helper doll...)

eurik - three days. for the future - learn to be patient and don't give in

I had a dream that the eureka was falling.
 
_new-rena:
he's probably drunk.

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
I had a dream the eurik was falling.

)))) and what about the deposit - I didn't see....

Take it above the TF, why are you bothering?

 
Reshetov:
It 's not a problem to find a long-distance mover. The problem is that it may turn out to be against the grain.
no of course, euro/yen waiting for 138 ))
