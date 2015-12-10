FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 703

New comment
 
gnawingmarket:
Zorich is killing something - he wants to fill his eyes with tears...............
He sings. )))
 

And how do you have the nerve to sit on the majors. Live couples_analysts Doll directly have you...Jah! To Me-e-e!

....... I'm farting on crosses:

[Deleted]  
 
gnawingmarket:

....... I'm farting at crosses:

But you can also look at the Eurobucks from your bell tower:

195pp for the day...ruble fads and the Eurobucks are down it seems, I hear, especially the banks "Raiff..." and "Societe..."

....Buy early.

 
Kino:

Volodya, you did not have time to get unbanned and are posting rubbish again.......... do you have time to do TA?

[Deleted]  
As far as I'm concerned TA doesn't work, there is only probability and risk management.
 
tol64:
He sings. )))

Is this moaning called a song in Russia? ))))

 

what are the views on Yen?

entry, TR?

 
Ilij:

What are the opinions on Yen?

entry, TP?

I think everyone knows, entry is yellow, if the price is lower, then TP is lower)

Yen buy 118-118.04 TP 126

 
Let's continue the conversation )))) Let's say that fleas should be dealt with in the most ruthless way )))) They mess up all the cards ))))
1...696697698699700701702703704705706707708709710...871
New comment