FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 703
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Zorich is killing something - he wants to fill his eyes with tears...............
And how do you have the nerve to sit on the majors. Live couples_analysts Doll directly have you...Jah! To Me-e-e!
....... I'm farting on crosses:
....... I'm farting at crosses:
But you can also look at the Eurobucks from your bell tower:
195pp for the day...ruble fads and the Eurobucks are down it seems, I hear, especially the banks "Raiff..." and "Societe..."
....Buy early.
Volodya, you did not have time to get unbanned and are posting rubbish again.......... do you have time to do TA?
He sings. )))
Is this moaning called a song in Russia? ))))
what are the views on Yen?
entry, TR?
What are the opinions on Yen?
entry, TP?
I think everyone knows, entry is yellow, if the price is lower, then TP is lower)
Yen buy 118-118.04 TP 126