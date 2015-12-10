FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 389

Ishim:
want to take both(who will win? Guess at once?)
Zoric?
there is not much choice here - those of course ))))

haaaa, i guessed it, i guessed it )))

 
stranger:
Zoric?
that's a separate topic )))))
 
zoritch:

this is bullshit... not the time... RUR 56

Thought gold would go up? No, no. Put the limit on 1215.
 
Zorich! (he doesn't play by the rules, Strange guessed.)
 
_new-rena:

2440, 2350, 2617 ...

you're chasing the eurik like a ball on a football field....

work one target first and look around.

Renka! Renka!

Looked into the ball.
2355 / 2360 buy limit. Also for luck.


Thank you!
 
Hopeless?
You're working off of Zorich's signals ???? Whoopsie...
 
stranger:
Hopeless?(((.
incorrigible ))))
Don't drag it out too long then, close the take...

Personally, I wouldn't.

