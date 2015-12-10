FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 389
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
want to take both(who will win? Guess at once?)
want to take both (who will win? guess one time?)
there is not much choice here - those of course ))))
haaaa, i guessed it, i guessed it )))
Zoric?
this is bullshit... not the time... RUR 56
there's not much of a choice here - you sure are ))))
haaaa, I guessed it, I guessed it )))
2440, 2350, 2617 ...
you're chasing the eurik like a ball on a football field....
work one target first and look around.
Looked into the ball.
2355 / 2360 buy limit. Also for luck.
Thank you!
Zorich! (he doesn't play by the rules, Strange guessed.)
Zorich! (he doesn't play by the rules, Strange guessed it)
Hopeless?(((.
Renka! Renka!
Looked into the balloon.
2355 / 2360 buy limit. Also for luck.
Thank you !
Don't drag it out too long then, close the take...
Personally, I wouldn't.