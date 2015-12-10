FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 249
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So there is duplicity in one person.
I don't know if it's a stop or a 300p order or 2 orders with 150p stops (I understand the channel but what about the channel? (I understand it is outside the channel but i do not know how outside the channel it is)
OK, Shaman, see you Saturday, this forum is driving me crazy))))
the stop is a reversal, unequivocally.
it might not! There are uncertainties in the process - which do not need to be tehanalyzed. For example, there is an impulse to support at 300pp. during the move there will be a pullback of 70 points from where and when it is unknown the moment is chosen spontaneously by the pool of traders. - the stop is naturally further away. (it is more on H1 on H4)
so
on a falling trend, support doesn't matter, and vice versa.
Careful, you just hold there and the risk is minimal.
Stop is a reversal, for sure. I can't find any other options.
so
on a downtrend, supports don't matter, and vice versa.
I didn't get it right away! It's not a reversal! It's a continuation of the move - a reversal we're trading
I already wrote a trend today, what if the pullback on the D1 is 500 pips ?
the reversal on the months and we are trading against the lure of the market