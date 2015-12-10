FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 249

_new-rena:
So there is duplicity in one person.
people in general are polyvalent
Ishim:
I don't know if it's a stop or a 300p order or 2 orders with 150p stops (I understand the channel but what about the channel? (I understand it is outside the channel but i do not know how outside the channel it is)
stop is a reversal, for sure. i can't think of any other option.
 
stranger:
OK, Shaman, see you Saturday, this forum is driving me crazy))))
Yeah yeah yeah go to work!
 
_new-rena:
the stop is a reversal, unequivocally.
may not be! There are uncertainties in the process - which do not need to be tehanalyzed. For example, there is an impulse to support at 300 pips. During the move there will be a pullback of 70 pips from where and when it is unknown the moment is chosen spontaneously by the pool of traders. - the stop is naturally further away. (it is on H1 on H4 more)
Ishim:
so

on a falling trend, support doesn't matter, and vice versa.

Careful, you just hold there and the risk is minimal.

 
_new-rena:
I didn't get it right away! It's not a reversal! It's a continuation of the move - a reversal we're trading
 
_new-rena:

so

i already wrote the trend today, what if a pullback on d1 is 500 pips ?
Ishim:
The reversal is in the months and we're trading against the market bait.
Ishim:
then i'll take all 500 geometrically
 
_new-rena:
this is your problem, the cs will work on 3 states - up, down, flat.
