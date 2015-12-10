FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 668
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
GKFX is on fire )
GKFX is on fire )
Hi all, Profits! Draghi said - "We will think till mid of Q1" - just till February GEP will be closed at this rate and at 3240 there will be a chance for ECB to bang the CHP saying the exchange rate is high again))) - then down to May in general so far - the alternative is down to May....
Teachers to Rosnatsbank chairman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When he speaks, everyone will only understand the words, the meaning of the speech will not))))
Sanek, what's the reverse at the bottom for?)
it is only if your country has no sense )))))
i've never taken out so much... it's so long..... an hour by the teaspoon, it's not even a month long...
the interventions )))) will be sorry they are sinking the exchange rate ))))
i withdraw and it keeps getting higher and higher))) oh, ptz )))))))
for the soul)
Awesome.)
for the soul! that's if you send a mace to pindostan ))))
so come on in, i don't mind ))
for the soul )))
but there are children there.