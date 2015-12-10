FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 185
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, it's time for the Canadian to renew the hai, don't you think?
I think it's time for bed)))) now, including Monday, it is more likely to be flat.
Did you take the eurik sell?
No, it's a disability )))
it's past my bedtime)))
Did you get the eurik selleck?
Nah, I overslept. I'm thinking of getting some kandz.
I got some news on him today, maybe he'll go over the top.
1.25, you're making money - good for you!
no, i overslept, but i'm thinking of buying the kandz.
wait. if you overslept, it's still dropping. didn't you sell?
I got the canadian closed. let's see if it's still going down....
Do you see fascists everywhere too? )))
God be with you...it's reality and the obvious. Ideas are always dusted off...... especially when something needs to be shared. "Carrying ideas and not thinking about the consequences..." what is that? From the Bible? The Koran? On the walls of Hindu temples?
All right, that's it.
wait. well if you overslept, it's still dropping. didn't you sell?
not anymore, i've bought and sold, but i don't have a pose right now.
ok. if the canadian burns, i'll let you know. you can buy some if there's nothing at all.... you can close on my signal, not before. and analyze the entry...
God be with you...it's reality and the obvious. Ideas are always dusted off...... especially when something needs to be shared. "Carrying ideas and not thinking about the consequences..." what is that? From the Bible? The Koran? On the walls of Hindu temples?
All right, that's it.
Well, there you go. I like the lilac one - is that a what?
the angle doesn't confirm the doll's work?
I'll do the density now.......... you'll see: